Journalist Jonathan Shrager has claimed that Manchester United are currently tracking the progress of Brighton defender Ben White.

The 23-year-old has started 26 league games this season in his first year in the top-flight. Despite Brighton's struggles, White has stood out throughout the campaign.

Back in September, he received glowing praise from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who said that White was "destined for an amazing future."

The following month, the centre-back was linked with a move to Liverpool. The Sun reported that Brighton were seeking at least £50m in order to allow White to leave.

A move to Anfield failed to materialise, but it seems that there is still plenty of interest in White.

According to Shrager, United are keen on the youngster. He tweeted: "Recent enquiries have been made about Ben White as #MUFC continue to monitor Brighton’s centre-back."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

White flourished on loan at Leeds last term as they cruised to the Championship title. Back at Brighton this year, many wondered how he would fare in the Premier League.

He has settled in with minimal fuss. His composure at the back has helped the South Coast club keep eight league clean sheets this season as they aim to fight off the threat of relegation.

His reading of the game has been particularly eye-catching. He has made 44 interceptions in 2020/21 - more than any of his teammates.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

Brighton manager Graham Potter has also used him in a holding midfield role at times, suggesting that he trusts White's ability on the ball, and believes that he can play higher up the pitch if needed.

United require a centre-back for next season who can partner club captain Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof has failed to convince that he is up to the job, whilst Eric Bailly's fitness issues seem to be refusing to go away.

By adding White to their ranks, they will have a talent on their hands who has shown early signs that he is capable of becoming the complete modern-day centre-back.

News Now - Sport News