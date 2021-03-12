Rangers travelled to Slavia Prague for their Europa League last-16 first leg tie on Thursday evening having been crowned Scottish Champions last weekend.

And they pulled off another positive result as they drew 1-1 in Czech Republic.

The game didn't start well for Steven Gerrard's side as they fell behind after just seven minutes.

Nicolae Stanciu picked up the ball just outside the Rangers box and he rifled an unstoppable effort past Allan McGregor.

But Rangers fought back and found a leveller just before half-time as Filip Helander tapped home.

There would be no further goals, meaning the Scottish giants head into next week's game at the Ibrox as the favourites.

Rangers have a lot to thank their goalkeeper for as McGregor pulled off a quite astonishing save in the last few minutes.

Slavia Prague had a corner and Ondrej Kudela powered a seemingly unstoppable header at goal.

But McGregor, despite being 39 years old, produced a ridiculous save to keep the effort out.

Watch the moment below:

That is quite astonishing. The fact he's 10 months away from his 40th birthday makes it even better.

The goal has gone viral on Twitter, with BT Sport's tweet picking up over 1.7k retweets and 8k 'likes' at the time of writing.

You can view some of the best reaction below:

McGregor spoke about his moment of brilliance after the game.

He told BT Sport, per the Daily Record: "A wee bit late. It's just one of those things.

"You see it, react to it, stick your hand out and hopefully it doesn't go in.

"And it never, so happy days."

When asked whether they were happy with the point, he added: "Time will tell, I'll tell you next Thursday about this time if we're happy with it or not.

"After the start of the game I thought we did well to come back in, we created some chances.

"We got a good goal and just all-round played better."

