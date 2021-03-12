Jamie Carragher and his fellow Liverpool supporters haven’t had much to smile about so far this season.

The Reds are currently enduring a disastrous campaign after winning the Premier League title in spectacular fashion last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves eighth in the league table, 25 points behind leaders Manchester City. They’re currently sat behind Tottenham, Everton, West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United.

But despite their recent domestic struggles, Liverpool are still in the Champions League.

They sealed their place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night thanks to a 4-0 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig.

Speaking after that game on CBS Sports, Carragher pointed out several ‘good omens’ which may indicate that Klopp’s side are on course to lift the European Cup this season.

The last time Manchester City won the Premier League in 2019… Liverpool won the Champions League.

The last time Everton finished inside the top four and qualified for the Champions League in 2005… Liverpool won the Champions League.

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both failed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals in 2005… yep, Liverpool won the Champions League.

Pure coincidence or encouraging signs that Klopp’s side will add another European Cup to their collection in a couple of months’ time?

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards was having none of it.

“I can just feel it,” Carragher said.

Richards interrupted by saying: “Feel what?! What can you feel?”

Carragher then responded with a brutal dig at his colleague: “It’s just something in your bones - you wouldn’t know, you’ve never won the Champions League!”

Everyone cracked up laughing before Richards said: “Touché! I’ll just go now, shall I?”

Watch the funny clip here…

Savage from Carragher!

Considering how badly Liverpool are currently performing in the Premier League, it would be a huge surprise if they went on to win the Champions League.

Strange things often happen in football, though, and Carragher is already starting to believe that another miracle might well be on the cards.

