Earlier today, Becky Lynch shared the unfortunate news of her father’s passing and honoured his memory with a heartfelt message on social media.

Reflecting on her dad’s unwavering support for her wrestling career and the way he cultivated her love of life, Lynch wrote:

"My Dad passed away this morning. My god was he a great Dad. My brother and I never had a seconds doubt that he loved us unconditionally. He was proud of us no matter what.

"Not for what we did, but for who we were. The rest was just details for my pops. I used to always go to him with the most trivial of problems or concerns because I knew he would never judge.

"In my weird teenage years, he never batted an eyelid. 'She’s just being herself' - he’d say and would let me get back to my strange clothes and dog collar chokers.

"When I told him I wanted to be a wrestler he never doubted me for a second even though I did. And when I would worry about taking risks he’d tell me 'it’s an adventure Missy, enjoy it'- how right he was.

"My Dad was a character, a gent, an athlete, an intellectual and a creator. He was always full of positivity and ready to have the chats with anyone he crossed paths with, making friends at every turn. Such a charmer he was with his unmistakable, slightly regal voice and love of storytelling.

"I was so proud to tell everyone 'my dads an inventor'- none of my other friend's dads invented s***. But mine did.

"I mustn’t have been more than 7 when he told me to keep a diary and I’ve been journaling ever since. He cultivated my love of books, writing, theatre, movies, life.

"I wish so much that I was able to be there. I wish that he would have met his baby granddaughter. He would have gotten a great kick out of her and she would have adored him.

"'She’s a great laugh' - as he would say. Though I know he was so happy to have lived to know she’s alive. I hope I can approach parenting the same way my Dad did with us.

"Slan agus Gra. Lots of love and magic.

"I love you forever and miss you Pops. Becks."

All of us at GIVEMESPORT send our deepest condolences to Lynch and her family.

