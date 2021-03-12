If Barcelona forward Lionel Messi decides to complete the most shocking transfer in football history by joining Real Madrid this summer, he won’t need to worry about accommodation thanks to Sergio Ramos.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. You did read that correctly.

Ramos has made a generous offer to the legendary Argentine forward, whose Barça contract expires this summer.

Messi’s Camp Nou future remains uncertain, despite Joan Laporta’s return as president.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly remain keen on signing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, who may have made his final Champions League appearance for his current employers this week.

Messi scored a fabulous goal at the Parc des Princes but was unable to prevent Barça losing 5-2 on aggregate against PSG.

Amid speculation that Messi will leave Barça at the end of the season, Ramos was asked on Twitch show "Charlando Tranquilamente" - per ESPN - whether he would welcome the South American to the Bernabeu.

"Of course, 100%!" the world-class Real Madrid defender, who has enjoyed plenty of battles with Messi over the years, responded.

"He could stay at mine for the first week or so. He can find his feet and get comfy, I'd be more than happy to do that.”

Brilliant. Imagine Ramos and Messi living together for a week. That’s a potential sitcom right there.

"Us Madrid fans have had to endure Leo's best years [with him at another team] so to not have to face him every week would be great and to have him with us would obviously help us to win and have more success,” Ramos added.

“It would be stupid to say it wouldn't."

But is there a chance that Ramos and Messi will instead team up together at Camp Nou next season?

Ramos’s contract, like Messi’s, expires this summer.

"Absolutely no chance!” the Spaniard insisted. “I like [new Barça president Joan] Laporta, I've met him and I liked him.

"But it's the same as not seeing Xavi, [Carles] Puyol or even Messi signing for Madrid; it works the other way too and there's those of us who would never play for Barça.

"There's some things money can't buy."

