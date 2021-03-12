Tyson Fury has had some controversial moments over the past few years, to put it lightly, so it is no surprise that he has put another spanner in the works when it comes to the much-anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua.

In an interview with iFL, as per The Sun, Fury revealed that he was excessively drinking and not training, which contradicts hints dropped by Eddie Hearn and Joshua about the fight taking place in Saudi Arabia in June.

So, is Fury playing mind games or is he being genuine? Sadly, that is something that's hard to say when it comes to the WBC champion.

Here is what the Gypsy King said: “Whatever they say is very unimportant to me because, until I have a fight date and a hell-of-a-lot of money in my pocket, there is no fight.

“Will I be fighting Joshua in the next ten minutes? No. Do I think the fight will eventually happen? Yes, it has to happen. Do I think it is next or imminent? No.

“I am not going to hold my breath for it, that’s for sure.

“I am not going to put all my eggs in one basket because I have been guilty of doing that before and, when the fight doesn’t happen, that is when I end up in a massive depression and feel like killing myself.

"I am not going to say ‘it is definitely happening in June or July.’”

Fury on the Booze

Fury has claimed that he has stopped training and is not planning to do so until the negotiations over the fight have been completed. He has further explained that he has been drinking to the same equivalence as a student does on a night out.

“I have stopped training at the moment, I am on holiday.

I am drinking anything between eight, ten, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute.

“But I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol.

“I have trained and trained and trained with no progress so I am now a man of leisure.”

Fury has not fought since his incredible comeback in the rematch with Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title in February 2020, the one title that Joshua does not have.

Time will tell to see whether Fury’s claims are true or if it’s a spot of mind games with the promoters to receive more money.

No UK Fight for Fury

Fury was due to fight in the UK back in December, but due to disagreements with the promoters and broadcasters alike, the “Homecoming Bout” was ditched in embarrassing fashion. Fury has since gone on to say that he would not return to the UK.

“I have two fights this year and I don’t give a f*** if they are with, Joe Bloggs, Fred Flintstone, Mike Tyson, anybody. I just want to fight this year.

“Don’t write Wilder out of the equation next, I could be having the trilogy fight with him yet.

"There is a lot going on behind the scenes and Wilder could be next.

“I will never box here again. No. Finished.

“The superstar of world boxing will not box in small halls anymore. My new home is in Las Vegas.

"I intend to stay there and end my career over there.”

