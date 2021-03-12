Amad Diallo told his followers Manchester United will “fight” in the second leg against AC Milan after scoring his first senior goal for the Red Devils.

Coming on for his United debut in the second half, the £37m signing managed to net with his first effort on target.

From a deep position, Bruno Fernandes lofted the ball over the Milan defence and found Diallo running in behind. With his back to goal, the Ivorian converted with a looping header to provide United with the lead.

However, his 50th-minute strike was cancelled out by Simon Kjaer’s header, as the Milan man levelled the score in injury time.

Although the Dane’s goal earned the Italian side a draw on the night, Milan now enter the second leg with a crucial away goal.

“We are Manchester, and we will fight for another 90 minutes,” Diallo told over 200,00 thousand of his Twitter followers after the game.

At just 18 years old, the former Atalanta forward has certainly provided a fantastic first impression to the United faithful.

Despite only featuring in the second-half, Diallo emerged as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stand-out players on the night.

His Europa League performance earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.1, which was only topped by United first-team regulars Fernandes, Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Following an impressive debut, Red Devils fans may hope to see Diallo feature more frequently in a United shirt.

