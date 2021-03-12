There's a growing sense that Barcelona are on the cusp of a new dawn.

Lionel Messi has been the beating heart of one of world football's most prestigious institutions for the best part of 15 years, but the club need to prepare for the prospect of life without the Argentine as he edges towards the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta was re-appointed president last week having also spearheaded the club during one of their most successful eras between 2003 and 2010.

The season is still unfolding and Barca harbour ambitions of pipping Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title, but the future is just as paramount as the present for Laporta as the Catalonian giants aim to rewrite the wrongs of what has been an underwhelming 2020/21 season on the whole.

According to a report from Spanish media outlet Marca, work is already underway to rebuild the squad ahead of the new season.

The report claims that Laporta is working to inject optimism back into the club, with a squad rebuild and Messi's future firmly at the top of the agenda.

And Marca have presented an XI of how Barca could line-up next season following the acquisition of a handful of targets, which includes three players from the Premier League.

Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, whose contracts are all due to expire in June 2021, earn selection in this new-look XI.

Marca have filled a handful of positions with two players to indicate which selections are dependent on the arrival of a new signing.

Wijnaldum and Garcia share their positions with current Barca players Pedri and Ronald Araujo respectively, while Lyon star Memphis Depay joins Aguero in one of the two centre-forward slots.

Their potential strike partner? That's right, it's Messi, of course.

It is a testament to Barca's strength in depth that this line-up leaves Ronald Koeman with a choice of 13 first-class substitutes, many of whom would walk into the vast majority of top tier clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

The players in question: Neto, Griezmann, Busquets, Trincao, Riqui Puig, Illaix, Pjanic, Braithwaite, Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Coutinho, Mingueza, Sergi Roberto.

Take a look at the XI in full below:

GK: Ander Ter Stegen

RB: Sergio Dest

CB: Gerard Pique

CB: Eric Garcia/Ronald Araujo

LB: Jordi Alba

RW: Ousmane Dembele

CM: Frenkie de Jong

CM: Georginio Wijnaldum/Pedri

LW: Ansu Fati

CF: Lionel Messi

CF: Sergio Aguero/Memphis Depay

