Conor McGregor is more than just a UFC superstar, he’s actually quite a savvy businessman.

As if his sporting talent is not enough to earn him millions of pounds, he has had business ventures outside of the sport that have helped him rake in the money too.

The most famous business venture is his whiskey brand Proper Twelve, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Irishman.

McGregor is set to sell his remaining stake in his whiskey company, which means that he has more than doubled his net worth, with reports of his personal wealth getting close to £200m.

With that in mind, let’s have a look at his other business ventures, with help from the Daily Mail, because some may shock you as much as it shocked me when tasked to write this article.

Endorsement Deals

I mean this first venture is not shocking, but considering that McGregor has over 40 million followers on Instagram, you can imagine how much he would get if he were to advertise a product on the platform.

A prime example is when he posted a video while wearing a HiSmile teeth whitening kit.

McGregor has done the more traditional endorsement ventures as well, such as when he featured for the then new Burger King spicy crispy chicken sandwich, and when he wore a set of personalised Beats by Dre headphones at a weigh-in.

Clothing Line

McGregor has a reputation for wearing three-piece suits that most men around the world would dream of owning. In fact, the suits that McGregor has been wearing interestingly enough have been from his clothing range with David August Heil called August McGregor.

Their most famous masterpiece was the suit which was worn during the build up to the Floyd Mayweather fight, where the suit said the phrase “**** you” repeatedly in small lettering.

The August McGregor line has everything from underwear to suits, where the strapline is 'a lifestyle brand for guys who have an attitude of excellence about everything they do in life.'

Expect a load of the guys and girls at GiveMeSport to rock up in August McGregor suits when offices re-open.

Fitness App

Ladies and gents, do you want to look like Conor McGregor? Well if you download the McGregor FAST app, you can do exactly that!

A cheap subscription of $99… sorry, I say cheap, I mean cheap if you are Conor McGregor.

This gives you a chance to do workouts to work on endurance, strength, power and speed while wearing a t-shirt and drinking some McGregor FAST protein (set to come out later this year).

Don’t worry, McGregor has been working with Dr. Julian Dalby to accommodate everyone to use the app.

Vegas Residency

Do you remember the pre-covid days? It feels like a whole century since we were all on a night out with our loved ones going clubbing and having after parties.

Well, back in 2017 and 2018, McGregor decided to host his after parties exclusively at Wynn Resorts, where he was paid for hosting them whenever he was fighting in Las Vegas.

The most famous one was the after party after his bout with Floyd Mayweather, where tickets for women were $20-30 and tickets for men were $45-70.

Emoji Apps

Something which the Irishman is very infamous for is his one-liners.

I’m sure everyone at some point in their lives will say to themselves “I wish I could have a McGregor one-liner right now.”

Well, I have some excellent news for you.

If you download the MacTalk app, you can play as many McGregor one-liners as you want on demand.

Perhaps you feel as though you want to communicate to your friends through the medium of McGregor emojis. More great news for you! You can download the MacMoji app and you can instantly become the leader of the group chat by posting McGregor-themed emojis.

What next? McGregor-themed voice notes?

Media and Lifestyle Brand

Yes, there is a brand called MacLife which is claimed to be a “media and lifestyle” brand. There is a website which presents news on the main man himself as well as the wider sporting world. They also have articles on health and fitness too, so there is something for everyone.

It comes as no surprise that they have over one million subscribers on their YouTube channel, where there are exclusive Conor McGregor interviews posted on the website.

So Conor McGregor proves that there is more to him than just being a talented UFC athlete, showing that having some businesses surrounding his personal brand is just as critical as his training regime.

