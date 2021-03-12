Sheffield United news: Chris Wilder set to leave

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is set to leave his post.

talkSPORT claim the Blades boss is set to depart Bramall Lane after a miserable season which has seen them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after such a successful first year last time out.

The 53-year-old is a popular figure amongst the supporters having played for the club between 1986 and 1992, taking over as manager in 2016. Under his watch, the Blades enjoyed a rapid rise through the divisions, winning League One in his first season before being promoted to the Premier League in 2019.

Twelve points from safety after twenty-eight games, they have lost sixteen times already this season and look destined for a return to the Championship in the coming weeks.

According to the report, there have been rumblings of discontent between him and the club's owners.

Preparing for a trip to Leicester City on Sunday, Wilder is said to be set to leave after a five-year stint at his boyhood club with Paul Heckingbottom reportedly set to take over.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's such a shame to see Wilder's tenure end in such disappointing fashion but, clearly, there has been some breakdown in how the club goes forward from here.

While it might have been tempting to give him a chance of rebuilding in the Championship, any problems behind the scenes may have caused the feelings of the season to this linger, potentially undermining their efforts to get out of the second tier again.

Wilder should go down as a hero with his boyhood club after a remarkable journey but, for both parties, it looks time for things to end.

It sure was quite the ride as the end nears.

