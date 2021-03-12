Spurs 2-0 Zagreb: Graham Roberts sums up Tottenham performance

Tottenham icon Graham Roberts was impressed with Spurs’ Europa League victory and had words of praise for Harry Kane.

Jose Mourinho’s side continued their recent resurgence in form with a triumph over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night, as Kane grabbed a brace in a 2-0 win.

The North Londoners opened the scoring after just 25 minutes. Erik Lamela skipped past a number of Zagreb defenders and struck the post with his shot, however, Kane was on hand to convert the rebound.

Spurs scored their second and final goal of the evening in the 70th minute, as Kane secured his brace. The Croatian side failed to clear a cross from out wide and the English striker punished them for their mistake.

Roberts, who featured over 200 times for the Lilywhites in the 1980s, was impressed with the performance and shared his delight on social media.

“Sir Harry Kane,” the 61-year-old tweeted followed by an abundance of clapping emojis.

“Well done boys very professional performance on to the North London derby, COYS.”

And "very professional" was a good assessment of Spurs' display. They reduced Zagreb to just five shots on target all evening while dominating possession with 68% of the ball.

Spurs put themselves into a comfortable lead without taking huge risks and stopped the visitors getting that all important away goal.

Even after Spurs went 2-0 up, Zagreb struggled to get back into the tie, as they recorded just a single shot in the final 20 minutes.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

Following Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to London rivals West Ham in February, Mourinho’s side have now gone five games unbeaten across all competitions. Tottenham have scored 15 goals during this period and conceded just one.

Kane has been vital to Spurs’ success across these fixtures, as the England captain has provided seven goal contributions.

Now, Spurs will look to carry this form into their clash with bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

News Now - Sport News