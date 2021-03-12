When it comes to WWE, it does not get much bigger than WrestleMania. Every year, Superstars come together in an event that bursts with exciting encounters and unprecedented entrances - but what are the greatest WrestleMania entrances in history?

From stars such as Triple H, The Undertaker and John Cena, there have been multiple, extravagant entrances throughout the years and we are sure to see more in the near future.

If you have been lucky enough to attend a WWE WrestleMania event, you will know how exciting and entertaining the action can be; the best of the best compete against each other and the most impressive thing can sometimes be the Superstar’s entrance to the ring.

So, where does each one rank? Scroll down to find out the 10 greatest WrestleMania entrances of all time:

10. The Rock turns up the heat at WrestleMania 32

The Rock has always been an influential figure in the WWE community and his return at WrestleMania 32 was something special.

With his name in big letters, the WWE star uses a flamethrower to set the words alight and create a ferocious fire display before walking into the ring. It was epic.

9. Rhythm & Blues at Wrestlemania VI

Driving a bright pink Cadillac into the ring was always going to feature in our top 10; what makes it even better is the people who were inside it.

Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart and the tag-team duo of The Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine - who are commonly known as Rhythm & Blues - arrived in style as they cruised down the entrance track and made it a memorable WrestleMania night.

8. John Cena shatters through glass at WrestleMania 23

John Cena always brings energy to WWE events, but he brought a whole new meaning to that when he entered at WrestleMania 23.

Driving a Ford Mustang, Cena arrives by shattering through glass, putting the handbrake on and jumping out of the car ready to hype the crowd to his classic theme song ‘The Time is Now’.

7. Shane McMahon enters with his kids at WrestleMania 32

‘Here Comes the Money’ is an iconic theme song in the WWE world and Shane McMahon added something different to his entrance at WrestleMania 32.

With the track hyping up the crowd, McMahon appears with his kids and the group satirically mock and dance as they enter - a truly incredible moment.

6. Sasha Banks and Snoop Dogg light up WrestleMania 32

How can you not love an entrance that involves the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg? He made Sasha Banks’ ring-walk at WrestleMania 32 something to remember.

The pair were like natural performers, both complementing each other and getting the crowd ready for an exciting event.

5. John ‘Bradshaw’ Lyfield makes it rain at WrestleMania 21

At WrestleMania 21, John Bradshaw Lyfield arrived in a Limo alongside Police escorts - but that wasn’t the main part of his entrance.

As the WWE star exited the Limo, $100 bills rained from the sky with a picture of his face on for some lucky members of the crowd to enjoy and cherish forever.

4. Triple H enters as a King at WrestleMania 30

Triple H made his presence known at WrestleMania 30; despite not following up the entrance with a victory, it still remains one of the greatest entrances of all time.

He arrived dressed in a gold helmet, gold armour and a red cape - truly living up to that ‘King of Kings’ moniker. It’s not something that many can pull off, but Triple H looked like he was born to play the role.

3. John Cena clones at WrestleMania 25

What could possibly be better than one John Cena? That’s right, 100 of them, and that’s exactly what happened at WrestleMania 25.

With multiple clones lining up, the real Cena entered the ring through the crowd and produced one of his best ever WWE performances, defeating both Edge and The Big Show to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

2. The Undertaker returns from the dead at WrestleMania 20

He was supposed to be dead. The Undertaker was thought to have been buried alive weeks before the event took place, so it was certainly a surprise to see him return and face his brother Kane at WrestleMania 20.

And of course he returned with victory - The Undertaker is one of the most successful figures in WrestleMania history and delivered once again on this night.

1. Shawn Michaels soars into the crowd at WrestleMania XII

The iconic moment where Shawn Michaels made his entrance to the ring in unprecedented fashion.

Attached to a zip-line, Michaels flew straight into the crowd at WrestleManis XII and no one has ever made quite an entrance like it. Deservedly it ranks at the number one spot.

With WrestleMania just around the corner, we’re hoping to see a few more iconic entrances again this year.

