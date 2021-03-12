Some football fans will argue that the Championship is the most exciting league in the world.

England’s second-tier is brilliantly unpredictable, while the play-offs at the end of each season always guarantee drama.

There are some very good teams and talented players in the Championship; however, a 50-second clip from the recent clash between Barnsley and Birmingham City is currently going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The match took place at Oakwell last weekend.

Barnsley sealed a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Daryl Dike early in the second half. The Tykes currently find themselves sixth in the table, while Birmingham are struggling in 21st place.

The video shows the two sets of players keeping the ball off the ground for virtually the entire 50 seconds as they head and kick it from one half to the other.

Fittingly, it’s set to the fail recorder version of a-ha’s ‘80s classic Take On Me.

You can watch the video in all it’s, *ahem*, glory here…

Dear Lord. What have we just watched?

You’d expect to see that level of quality on a Sunday afternoon at Hackney Marshes, not between two sets of well-paid professional footballers in the Championship.

Although you have to admire how they managed to keep the ball off the floor for so long.

Pep Guardiola would spontaneously combust if he witnessed the clip with his own eyes.

Let’s check out some of the reaction on Twitter…

