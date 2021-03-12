Cristiano Ronaldo must be wondering whether his Juventus move was really worth the fuss.

Claims that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has flopped in Italy are nothing short of ludicrous, but it goes without saying that Ronaldo has laboured in his attempts to secure Champions League glory.

It was touted from the very first reports linking Ronaldo to the Old Lady that he was motivated by the idea of ending the club's European drought and bringing 'Big Ears' to a third different country.

Ronaldo's mixed fortunes in Italy

However, truth be told, Ronaldo hasn't even come close to achieving that with Juventus actually going backwards in terms of their European progress since 2018.

Whereas the Turin-based club made it as far as the final in 2015 and 2017, they have since slumped to tepid defeats against Ajax, Lyon and Porto despite boasting Ronaldo in their XI.

As such, there are no shortage of fans and pundits alike who think that Ronaldo would have been better off staying at Real Madrid, the club with whom he won four Champions League titles.

Ronaldo's Real relationship

If nothing else, it can't be denied that both Ronaldo and Real's progress has been stunted by their separation with neither entity having made it past the competition's quarter-finals ever since.

And with rumours swirling around that Juventus might try and cash in on Ronaldo before his contract expires in 2022, suggestions of a Bernabeu reunion are starting to gather pace.

While that might sound like the pipedream of Madristas at first, it would appear as though there is actually some level of credence to claims that Ronaldo could re-sign for Zinedine Zidane's men.

A potential Real Madrid return!?

That's because reporter and presenter Josep Pedrerol remarkably claimed on Spanish television programme El Chiringuito that he had exclusive information about Ronaldo's future.

Pedrerol stunningly remarked that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, had spoken to Real Madrid about the possibility of a return. Uh huh, yes, you really read that right.

It is worth bearing in mind that the discussions are reported to be informal, but that should hardly come as a surprise when Ronaldo is entering the business end of his third Juventus season.

Nevertheless, it doesn't seem to be an isolated claim within the Spanish press because Marca's Jose Felix Diaz chipped in by saying that a Real return has indeed crossed Ronaldo's mind.

In fact, the report openly says that Ronaldo misses the Spanish giants and more so than ever after the gutting Porto defeat.

Not impossible...

Ronaldo's relationship with Los Blancos is said to have been repaired after returning to the Bernabeu in 2020 and rumours in Italy claim that Juventus are keen to move his monster salary off their wage bill.

So, sure, it still seems pretty unrealistic that Ronaldo would break the infamous adage of 'not going back', but make no mistake that it's not a suggestion without any basis in possibility or logic.

Either way, though, what we do know for certain is that - regardless of whether he stays at Juventus or moves elsewhere - Ronaldo will deliver magical footballing moments wherever he goes.

