Chelsea’s Pernille Harder Wins GMS February FA WSL Fans’ Player of The Month Award

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder has been voted GiveMeSport Women’s February Player of the Month by fans after a string of fantastic performances.

The Danish international moved to West London last summer for a world-record transfer fee and has more than proved her worth.

After a strong first half to the season, Harder has continued her stellar form into 2021, scoring and assisting three goals apiece in as many games throughout the month of February.

Away from the pitch, there has also been plenty to admire, with Harder widely praised for her social media messages, offering support to those struggling to open up about their sexuality.

Harder fought off competition from fellow Chelsea teammate Fran Kirby and four other WSL stars — Grace Moloney, Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp, and Aileen Whelan — to claim the award.

Emma Hayes’ side currently sit atop the WSL and look well on course to retain their champions status from last season.

The big aim for Harder and co. now will be to go from strength to strength as they look to continue their league form while also competing for European glory.

Chelsea dispatched Atletico Madrid in the week to progress to the quarter finals of the Champions League, and there is growing optimism that the Blues’ could well become only the second English side ever, after Arsenal, to lift the trophy.

Harder came close to winning the tournament last year, ultimately losing out with Wolfsburg to a formidable Lyon side in the final. However, now in the blue of Chelsea and surrounded by other world-class talent, there’s every hope she can go one better this year.

Congratulations on the award, Pernille!

