Sunderland news: Kevin Phillips makes bold Jordan Jones prediction

Sunderland will be looking to continue their impressive form under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson this weekend when they face Tranmere Rovers in the Football League Trophy final.

Since appointing the former Bristol City boss in December, the Black Cats have climbed up to fourth in League One and are now within two points of the automatic promotion places.

After suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat in the 2019 EFL Trophy final at the hands of Portsmouth, Sunderland have the opportunity to avenge this result against a Tranmere side who are currently pushing for a top-six finish in League Two.

Whilst the Black Cats enter Sunday's clash at Wembley Stadium as favourites, they may need to turn to one of their January signings for inspiration in order to guarantee victory.

Since joining Sunderland on a short-term deal from Rangers, Jordan Jones has produced several impressive displays in the third-tier.

As well as providing three assists for his team-mates, the winger has netted two goals in nine league appearances for the club.

Speaking to Football Insider about Jones' recent performances, former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips has suggested that the loanee could potentially play a defining role in the club's bid for promotion in the coming months.

The 47-year-old said: "Jones is just getting better and better.

"It looks like he has adjusted to the rigours of League One and is now showing his quality on the ball.

"He is adapting to the style of play that Lee Johnson wants and it shows.

"He chipped in with a goal the other night [against Portsmouth] and it was an amazing finish.

"He showed some real class there.

"Jones is one of many players hitting form at the right time with a dozen or so games left.

"It is exciting times for him and Sunderland at the moment.

"He will only get better and better, he is a major threat."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Jones was during Sunderland's 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in midweek, it is hard to argue with Phillips' claim that he could be a key player for the club during the closing stages of the season.

Earning an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.58, the winger set up Charlie Wyke's opener before sealing all three points with a stunning lobbed finish in the second-half.

Providing that he can replicate this level of performance for Sunderland on Sunday, Jones could move a step closer to convincing the club to sign him on a permanent basis.

Given that the former Kilmarnock man is reportedly available for a fee believed to be in the region of £600,000, the Black Cats ought to consider splashing the cash if he continues to thrive at the Stadium of Light.

