The Premier League has played host to some of the biggest superstars the game of football has ever known.

From the north to the south, fans have been truly blessed to see some of the most talented players plying their trade week-in, week-out.

Since the early 90's, the stars of the English top flight have pushed the envelope, dropping jaws and blowing fans away.

Naturally, there are some among us who would consider themselves a bigger Premier League fan than most.

Perhaps you know a niche little fact the you like to share when down the pub, or you're always first pick when it comes to the Premier League section of a Zoom quiz.

What we want to know, however, is how you would rate yourself when it comes to attention to detail.

It's all well and good knowing the big events, the goals, the upsets as well as the weird and the wonderful, but if you don't know the finer details, then can you really call yourself a Premier League boffin?

So, with that in mind, we've concocted a devilishly tricky quiz to truly put your knowledge to the test.

We know you watch the league religiously, but are you someone who takes notice of the numbers the biggest stars wear on their backs?

You are?

Well here is your chance to prove it.

The first five are a give away, but if you can pull through and nail all 20, then you will be truly deserving of the title of 'Premier League Trivia King'.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

News Now - Sport News