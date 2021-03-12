Brock Lesnar was left furious with his $250,000 pay-off for his WrestleMania 20 match against Goldberg in 2004.

According to Jim Ross, who was WWE's Head of Talent Relations at the time, an irate Lesnar called him shortly after losing at 'The Show of Shows' claiming he'd been 'screwed'.

That match, of course, is infamous due to the awful reception both men got from a hot crowd amid rumours they would be leaving after WrestleMania.

Those reports turned out to be true - but before The Beast left, he called WWE demanding more money, feeling a cool quarter of a million wasn't enough for his WrestleMania 20 appearance.

"I remember, the pay-off for WrestleMania 20, he [Lesnar] made $250,000 and so did Goldberg," JR said.

"I remember sitting in my office in Stamford when Vince’s assistant said 'Brock Lesnar is on the line, he wants to talk to Vince and Vince wants him to talk to you'. So that was my prep for that conversation.

"I got on the phone to him and he’s in a foul mood because he thought he got screwed with his pay-off."

JR went on to detail the conversation, where he tried to talk Lesnar down and explain he hadn't been 'screwed'.

"I said, 'what are you basing this on? Did you do a forensic study of the finances of this event? Or did one of your buddies tell you that you got screwed with your pay-off? You have to give me something here. You didn’t like it?'

"And he said 'I just think the guys screwed me'. I said, 'well, we didn’t screw you and I’m sorry you feel that way'. He hung up on me. He’s a very unique guy."

The legendary WWE commentator also admitted that he was glad that conversation took place over the phone, rather than face-to-face.

"I didn’t have a problem with him hanging up on me. He heard his answer: 'You’re not getting any more money, we think we paid you fairly'.

"Thank God he was on the phone and not staring me down the gullet! He’s a little intimidating. We were a little bit shocked it came to that."

Not many WWE stars would feel under-paid after picking up a check for $250,000 for working one match, but Lesnar was clearly irate that day.

News Now - Sport News