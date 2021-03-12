Newcastle: Luke Edwards gives update on Steve Bruce's future - The Verdict

Steve Bruce is set to remain in charge of Newcastle for at least their next Premier League game against Aston Villa, according to Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Magpies failed to take advantage of fellow strugglers Brighton losing to Leicester last weekend as they were held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom in a drab affair at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

The team now sit just a point above 18th-placed Fulham, who pulled off a shock 1-0 victory at Anfield to continue their recent upturn in form.

Despite Bruce's men appearing to be in genuine trouble of being dragged into the relegation zone in the coming weeks, Edwards tweeted on Sunday evening that the club have no intention of replacing their manager right now.

He wrote: "BREAKING NEWS Steve Bruce will not be sacked as #nufc manager and will definitely still be in charge against Aston Villa, probably well beyond that from what I've been told."

But are Newcastle making a mistake in keeping their faith in the current gaffer? GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Tom Kelly, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie have their say below...

Sam Brookes

"We’ve got a point and we move on.”

"That was Bruce's verdict after Newcastle's draw with West Brom. And that is the problem - he seems to be content with scraping draws at the moment. That is no longer good enough.

"Bruce has pointed to injuries to key players being a factor in recent days, but Newcastle's problems extend far beyond that. The side have been dismal for much of the season, and things have not improved significantly despite Bruce tweaking his formation throughout the year.

"He now appears to be out of ideas, and the club desperately need a change in direction. If Bruce stays, Newcastle's time in the Premier League will be over in May."

Tom Kelly

“The short answer is yes. It seems fairly evident that Bruce has lost the changing room, considering he publicly confirmed that he had a bust-up with Matt Richie.

“If Newcastle want to take their fight against relegation seriously, then Bruce has to go. With just two wins in 2021, things are certainly starting to go downhill in the North East.

“Another factor to consider is the relegation candidates alongside Newcastle. Fulham have now seemingly found their rhythm under Scott Parker and West Bromwich Albion have that new-manager bounce following Sam Allardyce’s appointment.

“Something needs to change on Tyneside, and certainly sooner rather than later."

Joshua Cole

"Given that eyebrows were raised across Tyneside when former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce was announced as Rafael Benitez's replacement in 2019, it is somewhat of a surprise that his tenure has survived this long.

"Although the Magpies have illustrated a willingness to alter their style of play since the turn of the year, they have ultimately failed to amass enough points in their battle for survival and now face the tough task of finishing ahead of a Fulham side who are growing in confidence under the guidance of Scott Parker.

"Whilst Bruce does boast an excellent track record in the Championship having secured promotion on four occasions during his managerial career, he has struggled to compete tactically at the highest level.

"When you consider that Newcastle have only managed to pick up 8 points from their last 10 games, it looks like they are set to get relegated unless they opt to sack Bruce immediately and replace him with someone who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Premier League."

Jonathan Gorrie

"It does seem strange that Steve Bruce hasn't been sacked by now but, at this point, how much difference would it make?

"After all, it's not as if there's an outstanding managerial candidate out of work as things stand. That's not to say Bruce particularly deserves to keep his job but it's hard to think of someone who could come in and replace him at this point of the season, other than Rafa Benitez.

"With the Spaniard having left St. James' Park over differences in ambition, turning to him again under this regime has never really seemed likely."

