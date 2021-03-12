Carlos Tevez is one of the greatest enigmas to ever grace the game.

The Argentine striker's approach to football was akin to a playground bully on his daily hunt for lunch money.

His bulldog-like and tenacious style of centre-forward play made him one of the most coveted attackers on the planet in his prime, and the fact he played for Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus attests to his first-class ability.

Not only was Tevez a phenomenally gifted player, he was also one of the most iconic mavericks the game has ever seen.

There was rarely a dull moment when Tevez was involved.

Love him or hate him, his antics both on and off the field regularly made the headlines and stirred up media frenzies.

From the moment West Ham United swooped to sign the notorious Football Manager sensation in a double deal involving his compatriot Javier Mascherano from Corinthians in 2006, Tevez rarely strayed too far from controversy.

But where does he rank in terms of the all-time mavericks in the game?

Well, a recent video has surfaced from the popular Twitter account, Football S***housery which explains why Carlos Tevez is "the biggest s***house in football history."

The one-minute long video chronicles a defining six-year period in Tevez's career in a wonderfully condensed package that covers everything from his refusal to play against Bayern Munich to his infamous golf swing celebration.

Here's the timeline of events from the video:

August 2006: Illegally signs for West Ham in "one of the dodgiest transfers of all time" - the deal was eventually contested in court by Sheffield United after Tevez single-handedly inspired a great escape for the Hammers at the expense of the relegated Yorkshire club.

November 2006: Storms out of Upton Park after being substituted. Alan Pardew had this to say on the incident: "He went straight home after the game and I am very disappointed about that. It has only happened to me once before."

November 2006: Tevez's punishment for leaving Upton Park? The Argentine had to endure the humiliation of wearing a Brazil shirt in training for two weeks, a genius decision that was made by his teammates. The Irons squad also asked him to donate £1,000 to Great Ormond Street hospital.

August 2007: Sign for Manchester United.

July 2009: Falls out with Sir Alex Ferguson and completes one of the most controversial and defining transfers in Premier League history by joining fierce local rivals Manchester City shortly after Sheikh Mansour's takeover. The transfer proved to be a seminal moment in the unfolding dynamics between the Manchester giants.

January 2010: Scores a brace against United to secure a 2-1 win for City in the first-leg of a League Cup semi-final clash, and celebrates his second on the night in front of United's bench with his hands cupped over his ears. Stoked.

September 2011: Refuses to come on as a substitute against Bayern Munich and refuses to apologise to Roberto Mancini. The Italian boss claims he'll never play under his tutelage again: "For me, if a player plays for Manchester City in the Champions League and earns a lot of money and does this, then he can never play for me again."

September 2011-March 2012: Plays golf in Argentina for six months. City and United fans seen binning Tevez shirts in a dumpster inspired by the iconic "Welcome to Manchester" billboard.

April 2012: Returns from exile to score a hat-trick and provide an assist in 6-1 win away at Norwich City. Celebrates his second goal of the day with a golf swing celebration in front of the travelling City fans. Collects Man of the Match award and leaves Vincent Kompany alone to finish the interview.

May 2012: Holds up a RIP Fergie sign as City celebrate their first ever Premier League title win.

You can check the video out below:

That's quite a story in itself and that only covers the first six years of his career.

Does that make him the biggest footballing s***house in the history of the game?

We're hard pressed to find a better candidate for such a back-handed accolade.

