WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has admitted he feared for his life during the legendary six-man Hell in a Cell match in 2000.

The Hell in a Cell is one of the most iconic matches in WWE. Often it can help enhance a Superstar’s career and has given us so many ‘wow’ moments over the years ever since its inception in 1997.

From Kane’s debut to Mankind being thrown off the top of the cage by The Undertaker, Hell in a Cell matches live long in the memory for fans past and present.

One man who wrote his name into Hell in a Cell folklore was Rikishi.

The former Intercontinental and Tag-Team Champion was involved in one of the most iconic cell matches to-date as Kurt Angle overcame Rikishi himself, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Triple H and The Rock for the WWF Championship at Armageddon.

The undoubted highlight of the match was Rikishi being thrown off the top of the cell by once again The Undertaker (the face of Hell in a Cell matches), onto the back of a truck filled with sawdust.

Despite WWE Superstars being highly trained, mistakes can happen and Rikishi has revealed in a deep and fascinating interview that he had concerns his stunt would backfire.

Speaking on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, as per Sportskeeda, Rikishi said: “All I can say is when you love something, when you’re prepped up for anything the industry throws at you, and the smarts. I knew I wasn’t the person who was going over in that match, but I also knew, what can I do to be able to steal that away and have people years down the line talk about it? No doubt, it was very nerve-wracking. I’ve watched Mick Foley come off the top of the Hell in a Cell. God bless him man, he’s put his body (through) so much for this industry.

“I always say, in 30 seconds, an accident can happen, and he could have died in any one of those big bumps that he’d taken. So, it was my time… But I never knew that, when my time would come, it would be taking a bump backwards onto a steel flatbed.

There’s no rewind from that, Chris. Meaning that, when he grabbed me, my last words to him were “Tell my family I love them.” You know what I mean?

It just goes to show that despite appearing almost superhuman at times, WWE Superstars are human beings who endure great sacrifices for the entertainment of millions.

Rikishi’s death-defying drop cemented his place in WWE history, as up until then, his eccentric personality and strange yet amusing Stink Face finisher made him appear as a comedic figure at times.

Rikishi is thankful to Hell in a Cell for helping build his legacy, as he continued: “I could hear the crowd exploding, it’s that moment. 'Rikishi, you can’t turn back now. This is what you signed up for. This is what you trained for. This is what the people paid their hard-earned money to come watch you guys do what you do best. These are the chances that you take, as a pro wrestler, when the time comes.'

"I’m thankful, I’m happy, I’m grateful that I was safe and that they continue to play my high spot in Hell in a Cell for years to come."

