Former Tottenham player Micky Hazard has highlighted one issue from Spurs’ recent Europa League victory.

Jose Mourinho’s side extended their unbeaten run to five games, as they defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 on Thursday night.

Once again, Harry Kane was amongst the action, as the Tottenham captain converted twice to secure a victory in North London.

It took just 25 minutes for the striker to bulge the back of the net, as Kane slotted home the rebound from Erik Lamela’s initial shot. His second came midway through the second half, as the Englishman pounced on a Dinamo error.

Micky Hazard, who made over 100 appearances for Spurs in the 1980s and 1990s, was impressed with the performance but identified one disappointment.

“Very good performance and should have been more but we will take that,” the former Lilywhite told his 57,000 followers.

During this European tie, the home side displayed their dominance as they unleashed 12 shots on goal, made 17 successful dribbles, and maintained 67.6% possession.

In comparison, the Croatian visitors recorded just five shots on goal, as Hugo Lloris had a fairly quiet evening. Bruno Petkovic’s strike from outside the area was Dinamo’s best opportunity of the game, but the French stopper made a routine save.

Despite featuring for less than half an hour in a substitute appearance, Gareth Bale had two golden opportunities to extend Spurs’ lead.

The first came in the 83rd minute, as the Real Madrid loanee’s free-kick was tipped over the bar. The Welshman struck the ball with venom but Dominik Livakovic was equal to the effort.

In the dying moments of the game, Steven Bergwijn floated a cross towards the back post but Bale failed to hit the target from inside the six-yard box.

Nevertheless, Spurs demonstrated their authority in this fixture and will hope to continue their unbeaten streak this weekend in the North London derby.

