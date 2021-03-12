Everton: Can the Toffees push for Champions League?

Everton cruised to a win in the Women's Super League last night after hitting four past a helpless Birmingham City on the road. Recent loan signings Jill Scott and Alisha Lehmann were on song for the Toffees, with Claire Emslie and substitute Simone Magill rounding off the evening with a goal each.

The Blues currently sit in fifth place in the league table, four points behind Arsenal who have a game in-hand.

The title race this season is very much a two-horse race – reigning champions Chelsea and second place Manchester City keep piling the pressure on one another each week. Manchester United look nailed on to secure the final Champions League spot thanks to a strong run of form in the first half of the campaign.

The top three already look accounted for, with Arsenal trailing six points behind the European cut off. But will we see a change in order come next season? Joe Montemurro's fall from grace is a living example of how even the most elite sides can lose their status over the years.

Man United's rise to the top has upset the apple cart, disrupting the usual 'top three' dynamic in the WSL. But there's other sides also looking to break the mould.

The best of the rest

Everton look in the best form they have ever looked since they became a WSL side. The Blues seriously struggled in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, finishing just above the relegation zone in both terms. However, there was a change in the wind in 2019 when Everton made the statement signing of Izzy Christiansen from Lyon.

Although they lost Chloe Kelly to Man City, Willie Kirk and his team wasted no time in ensuring she was adequately replaced. Everton have since welcomed the likes of Matildas star Hayley Raso and France international Valerie Gauvin to Merseyside. The latter is in the top 20 goal-scorers this season, with five goals and one assist to her name so far.

These signings have been crucial for Everton's positive 2020/21 season. According to FBref, Gauvin has a non-penalty xG of 2.1 per 90 minutes and she is doing well to keep up her consistent goalscoring streak from her time with Montpellier. Gauvin's run of 12, six and eight goals across the previous three seasons in France paints her as a solid centre-forward who the Toffees have expertly poached during the transfer window.

The addition of England veteran Scott was another statement move for the Blues. Having her and Christiansen manning the engine room in the team has helped Everton boost their creativity whilst also performing better defensively.

They have conceded 22 goals so far this season, which is a huge improvement on the 38 they shipped back in the 2018/19 campaign. Everton have kept a clean sheet in their last two fixtures and will be hoping to continue this streak when they face Brighton in their next WSL challenge.

A chance to close the gap

Everton's stature as a club bodes well on the transfer market. The inclusivity on the first team's social media as well as their push for equal opportunities and exposure makes the blue half of Merseyside an attractive destination for any new players.

If the Toffees can cause a major upset by overtaking Arsenal, their fourth place finish will also turn a lot of heads. Not only will the club then be pushing for a potential top three challenge next season, but transfer targets will relish in the idea of such an exciting project.

They have shown that they have what it takes to put top sides to the sword. The Blues recently knocked Man United out of the Continental Cup and they gave Man City a run for their money in the thrilling 3-1 FA Cup final after eliminating Chelsea last year.

For a side who has had some torrid times in the WSL, they will be pushing hard to keep climbing the ladder. Since the Champions League qualification rules were changed, Everton will be eager to try their hand at booking a place in Europe in the next couple of seasons.

As well as Arsenal's disappointing campaign, key players like Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson have been linked to moves away from Meadow Park. This could be detrimental to the Gunners moving forward and could blow the top three fight wide open.

This is Everton's time to really capitalise on the downfall of other teams and in turn, build themselves into a Champions League-standard side.

News Now - Sport News