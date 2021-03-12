Manchester United are eyeing a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, as reported by The Mirror.

The 27-year-old has been in spectacular form this season, registering 26 goals in all competitions for Spurs.

His latest two strikes came on Thursday night, as he scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Kane, who Transfermarkt value at £108m, has also shown in 2020/21 that he is far more than just a goalscorer. The England captain has provided 16 assists, and formed a lethal partnership with Son Heung-min this term.

The forward's all-round game seems to have reached a new level this season, with manager Jose Mourinho lauding Kane as being "magnificent" back in November.

It seems that United agree with Mourinho's assessment, as the Red Devils reportedly have Kane on their radar as a potential replacement for current first-choice attacker Anthony Martial.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Kane has been at the top of his game in recent matches. In three of his last four appearances, he has registered match ratings of 8.65 and above, including receiving a perfect 10 for his display against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

During that time, he has scored five goals and delivered two assists, showing that his importance to Spurs cannot be overstated.

In comparison, Martial has been unable to find any consistency. In the derby victory over Manchester City on the weekend, he seemed to be back to his best. The French forward was a handful all game, earning a match rating of 7.36 having completed three dribbles - more than any of his teammates.

However, he was well off the pace against AC Milan on Thursday. Martial did not manage a single dribble, and his passing accuracy was down at 60% - the lowest percentage for any player on the pitch.

This past week has demonstrated that Martial has the talent, but simply does not show it enough. Meanwhile, Kane has been outstanding over a prolonged period and seems to be only getting better, suggesting that he would be able to fit in seamlessly at Old Trafford if a move materialises.

