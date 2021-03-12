UFC president Dana White spends a lot of time dealing with hot-headed athletes.

White has almost single-handedly built the organisation into a global empire, now famous for hosting some of the biggest events in combat sports.

With names like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes all making a name for themselves in the famous Octagon, it's no wonder the organisation is now worth billions.

White made a point of bringing through charismatic, loud-mouthed, controversial stars to push the envelope and attract a new breed of fight fans.

His strategy was high risk, but the pay off has been incredible.

Having worked with some of the most fearsome fighters on the planet, you would think White would have a tough time picking his favourite.

However, during a recent appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, White didn't skip a beat.

"I mean it's hard not to say Conor McGregor.

"McGregor comes out and puts on a show, the world goes crazy, the whole world is buzzing when that guy fights."

You can understand why White would pick McGregor.

The Irish superstar has been involved in all five of the UFC's highest-grossing pay-per-view events ever and has a massive global following.

However, it is rather surprising in that McGregor and White had a very public and explosive falling-out not so long ago.

White was absolutely fuming after McGregor leaked private messages shared between the pair calling it 'one of the dirtiest things you can do'.

White went on to explain that those bridges have been mended, however, and that he and the UFC's biggest money maker are 'all good'.

"It wasn’t because he put out private messages.

"We were talking about another fighter. And I like Diego Sanchez. I have a lot of respect for Diego Sanchez.

"I care about Diego Sanchez. I talked to Diego face-to-face about it, and being the great human being he is, we’re all good.

“I was really upset with Conor, but we fixed that and now we’re all good.”

