Mike Tyson has offered a frank assessment of Jon Jones’ chances in the UFC heavyweight division.

Speaking to UFC president Dana White on an episote of his Hotboxin’ podcast, Tyson outlined his concerns with Jones’ decision.

After dominating in the light-heavyweight division, Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut later this year.

His opponent is yet to be fully decided, but it looks as though he will face the winner of the massive Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou battle set down for UFC 260.

While he might be one of the contenders for the title of the UFC GOAT, boxing legend Tyson is concerned about the step-up join the big boys.

“There’s gonna come a time where a guy like Ngannou is gonna hit him.” Tyson began.

“Then we’re gonna see if he can take the heavyweight punches. It’s gonna happen.

“They’re very aggressive too so they’re gonna be able to lay hands on him, so we’re gonna see what he really has.”

Tyson makes a good point.

The heavyweight division just hits harder and, while he has undergone a pretty epic body transformation in preparation, it remains to be seen whether or not Jones can withstand that sort of power.

The man himself, however, believes he is more than ready for the challenge.

“The current champion is 38, I’m only 33, Mark my words eventually I will have that belt around my waist. There’s no rush,” he wrote in a tweet.

“I’ll just keep building my body, I’ll focus on doing all the right things outside of the octagon, and hopefully one day the company will see more value in me.”

Jones last fought way back in February 2020 when he beat Dominik Reyes at UFC 247.

Taking the step up is undoubtedly going to be a massive challenge but, if Jones’ career has shown us anything, it’s that overcoming adversity is something he is very good at.

