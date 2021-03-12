Despite being released more than eight years ago, Grand Theft Auto V still looks and plays like a dream.

It is one of PlayStation 3/Xbox 360's greatest titles, if not the absolute best game available on either console. A combined 37 million copies sold does not lie!

GTA V was later released on the Xbox One and PS4, where it looked and played even better and boasted even more impressive sales figures. Fans couldn't get enough of it. I personally own the game on both consoles.

Well, hold on to your rocket launchers because game developer Rockstar is right now in the process of sharpening up the graphics and tweaking the game engine ever-so-slightly for GTA V's third release.

Expected by the end of the year, this time the award-winning franchise title is coming to us on next-gen machines the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox series S/X.

The excitement is palpable, I know.

Rockstar is yet to release footage of their remastered version of GTA V, but, if you simply cannot wait to see how this re-envisioned classic is going to look on next-gen, you can watch the video below to get a sneak peek at some of the work done by tech-heads NB.Design, who've been beavering away, giving the title a NEXT-Gen/4K makeover during the lockdown.

The trailer will look even better on a 4K display, but even if, like me, you're still trying to figure out what the difference is between plasma and LED, it looks fantastic regardless, I assure you.

As you can hopefully see, the newly reimagined textures and coruscating lighting effects turn what was already an absolute gem of a game into something even more splendid.

NB.Design has done an outstanding job of modifying one of our favourite games from yesteryear.

If the Rockstar edition is even half as good, and I'm sure it will be so much more than that, gamers the world over are in for an absolute treat come the latter half of 2021.

News Now - Sport News