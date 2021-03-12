Wolves transfers: Update on Willian Jose situation

Wolves are looking to sign forward Willian Jose on a permanent deal at the end of the season, as reported by Football Insider.

Jose arrived on loan from Real Sociedad in January, after scoring six goals in 13 league appearances for the Spanish side in the first half of the season.

Following his debut against Chelsea, Jose received glowing praise from BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, who claimed that the attacker "can hit the ball off both feet and he's got good movement."

The uncapped Brazilian is yet to register a Premier League goal, though.

Despite his lack of end product so far, Jose has still impressed manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who reportedly believes the team operates better when he's leading the line.

With this in mind, it is understood that Wolves are keen to keep Jose, although they are yet to make a final decision on the striker's future.

The initial transfer included the option for Wolves to buy the 29-year-old for £17.1m in the summer. However, Wolves believe they can strike a deal with Jose's parent club that would see them sign Jose at a reduced price.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

News that Wolves may decide to keep Jose is likely to come as a surprise to the club's supporters.

The side have had a difficult time trying to replace Raul Jimenez since the Mexican suffered a fractured skull back in November.

At first they turned to youngster Fabio Silva, before bringing in Jose during the winter transfer window.

Just one assist since joining is an underwhelming return given the reputation that he forged himself in Spain. Wolves have failed to score in four of the seven league matches that he has featured in.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

Still, there have been some positive signs. Jose's pass success rate has not dropped below 75% in any of his top-flight appearances, suggesting that he is capable of holding the ball up and bringing his teammates into play effectively.

Jose also won five aerial duels during the side's 2-1 win over Southampton last month, indicating that he can be a physical presence for the team moving forwards.

Strikers are ultimately judged on their ability to put the ball in the back of the net, and Jose has been unable to do this. He has brought other qualities to the team, though, so there is some logic behind Wolves considering the option of sticking with him next season.

News Now - Sport News