Liverpool haven't had much to cheer about this season.

The Reds entered the 2020/21 campaign hoping to retain the Premier League title they won so convincingly the season before but now, their focus has altered to Champions League qualification.

It seems inevitable that Manchester City will conquer England for the third time in four years with the reigning champions finding themselves a monumental 25 points off the pace.

Liverpool's recent struggles

Not only that, but they trail Everton, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, who all have a game in hand, in the race for the top four and have lost their last six Premier League games at Anfield.

Combine that with Carabao Cup and FA Cup exits and you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Champions League was Liverpool's only salvation from their troubles in 2020/21 right now.

However, through all the trials and tribulations of the season, there has at least been one consistent performer upon which Liverpool have relied on so many occasions.

Salah's impressive 2020/21 record

We are, of course, referring to Mohamed Salah who is defying the odds by leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot despite playing for one of the division's most goal-shy clubs right now.

It's astonishing to think that Salah boasts a record 25 goals from 39 appearances in all competitions this season, especially when he 'only' mustered 23 strikes in Liverpool's title-winning year.

It goes to show that while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino may have dipped in and out of form this season that Liverpool's Egyptian icon has never been too far away from finding the net.

Salah 'let down' by teammates

However, Salah's performances have been about more than just goal-scoring and it's easy for the lazy claims of selfishness to overshadow his underrated ability as a playmaker.

And that's exactly what Twitter user @Ifcibrahim decided to put under the spotlight this week by compiling a video showing that Salah has been 'let down' by his Liverpool teammates this season.

Some fans would view that statement as befitting of Liverpool's year as a whole, but it's most certainly the case when you check out the two-minute montage down below:

Oof. That's painful to watch. It's no wonder Salah is valued at £108 million.

Liverpool's best player this season

Look, it would be naive to think that Salah has been the only Liverpool player performing at his best this season and there have been more than a few games where he has struggled for form himself.

But when it comes to goal-scoring, the statistics tend to speak for themselves and Salah is showing the type of attacking quality that you'd expect from someone competing for the Premier League title.

It's no secret, after all, that Salah has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and it remains to be seen whether such a woeful season for Liverpool would encourage him to seek a big move.

However, if it's not a transfer for Salah personally, then the Egyptian wizard could at least expect his Liverpool teammates to transfer their form from 2019/20 into the backend of this year.

