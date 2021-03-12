Fantasy Football: Why you should keep Bruno Fernandes in your FPL team

Manchester United's star midfielder Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) has been one of FPL's stand-out players this season.

His incredible form has seen him score 16 goals and produce 12 assists just in the Premier League alone, making him the highest goal contributor.

Fernandes is also owned by a massive 57.0% of FPL managers and is the highest-scoring FPL player so far this term (206 points). However, despite all this, some have suggested that it may be worth investing in other expensive players towards the end of the season.

After two blank game weeks against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, over 300,000 FPL managers transferred him out of their team. However, they were left regretting their decision when he returned double figures with a goal and FPL bonus points against Manchester City in GW27.

Therefore, we take a look at why it might be a good idea to keep Fernandes in your team - just in case you were thinking of selling him...

Why should you keep Fernandes?

To add to his remarkable attacking contributions this season, Bruno also averages three shots-per-game and a massive 2.5 key passes-per-game (WhoScored). Not only does this make him a dangerous threat going forward but also means that he is performing consistently well, even after a few blank game weeks.

The Portugal international has never gone more than two-game weeks this season without providing attacking returns for his FPL owners. He has played in every single match for the Red Devils and hasn't gone more than one week without scoring three points or more.

His consistency has made him one of the best players this season, which makes it hard to understand why owners would get rid of his services. Not only does he bring in regular FPL points, but he brings in large points totals as well - scoring double FPL figures in an incredible 11 games so far.

Manchester United and Bruno also have some good fixtures coming up that will no doubt provide FPL managers with returns over the next month. They play West Ham (H), Brighton (H), Spurs (A), Burnley (H) and Leeds (A) in their next five fixtures.

West Ham and Spurs will be tough games, but there is certainly room for more goals and assists - especially with Fernandes on penalty duties. In his first meetings against these five teams this season, he racked up four goals and three assists, which suggests these opponents will no doubt fear him the second time round as well.

It is also worth noting that the 26-year-old often plays better against weaker opposition. This makes the games against Brighton, Burnley and Leeds stand out. Bruno has blanked 11 times this season but six of those came against top-six opposition.

Will you stick or twist?

With all of this in mind, it's most definitely worth sticking with Bruno Fernandes for the majority of the season. Manchester United are still playing well and have all but cemented their place in the top four of the Premier League.

A few FPL managers have put their faith in the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) for the remaining games, both of whom have returned to form. The evidence shows, however, that it is more beneficial to stick with Bruno until the end.

Fernandes has definitely been one of the most consistent players in this campaign, and we highly recommend that you put your trust in Manchester United's most prized possession for at least the next few game weeks.

News Now - Sport News