Fantasy Football: The best GW28 captain picks to consider

GW28's deadline is looming upon us and the Premier League hosts 10 important fixtures this weekend.

Once again the game week promises lots of potential for FPL points and the league is getting even more fascinating, with teams playing in cup competitions this week as well.

Some star players are continuing to pick up injuries and fall out of form, so we have narrowed down the best captain choices for GW28 - those who we think are nailed on for good FPL returns this week...

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur (£11.3m)

Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane is a great captain choice in GW28. Kane is currently the second-highest scoring FPL player (182 points) and put in a man-of-the-match display against Crystal Palace in his last outing.

The England international recorded two goals and two assists in Spurs' 4-1 win, which took his goal contribution tally to an enormous 29 in the league this season. He has also now scored three goals in his last three games and looks like one of the better captain choices in GW28.

Tottenham face Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday, a fixture in which Kane loves to score. He has now scored 11 goals in the derby, which is an all-time record, and got two against the Gunners in their last meeting. Mikel Arteta's side have also only kept one clean sheet from their last 11 games.

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City (£10.2m)

Leicester City's main frontman Jamie Vardy has struggled in front of goal since his return from injury. Leicester face bottom-placed Sheffield United at home, whose fate is all but sealed in this year's relegation battle.

The Blades have now conceded the fourth most amount goals this season, and have only won one league game in their past six. Leicester are struggling with injuries right now, with the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison sidelined, but they pulled off a good 2-1 victory over Brighton last weekend.

Despite not finding the back of the net in his past four matches, he is still Leicester's most dangerous threat going forward - with 12 goals and nine assists this season.

Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace (£7.1m)

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha made his return last weekend, after missing five games through injuries. Palace certainly missed his goal-scoring abilities as well, managing to score only three goals while he was sidelined.

Despite not being able to make an impact when he came on against Spurs, Zaha was in fine form previously and could feature heavily against West Brom in GW28. Zaha has scored nine goals and assisted three times this season, the most goal contributions in the Eagles squad.

Palace will need him back on form if they want to steer further away from relegation and will host the team with the worst defensive record in the league on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City (£8.1m)

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is in excellent form right now. His incredible performance against Southampton in mid-week is evidence of that, after he scored twice and assisted once to earn a massive 18 FPL points in GW27.

Mahrez has now started City's past six league games and almost looks immune from Pep's rotations at the moment. He has produced attacking returns in five of his last six matches, scoring four goals and assisting another four times. The tricky winger has earned eight FPL bonus points in that time as well.

City play Fulham (A) in GW28, a side that is threatened with relegation. The Cottagers have improved of late, but if Mahrez and City play like they did in their 5-2 win over Southampton, then their opposition won't have a chance. There is a lot of potential for points for Mahrez owners this week.

