Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has been named as the best foreign footballer in Premier League history.

Plenty of world-class talents have graced England's top flight down the years, including Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry.

No foreign player, however, has managed to score as many Premier League goals as Aguero.

The Argentina international is fourth in the all-time rankings with 180, which is five more than Thierry Henry managed in his glowing spell with Arsenal.

Amid Pep Guardiola's apparent reluctance to give City's all-time record goal scorer game time following his return from injury, combined with the fact his contract is due to expire in the summer, Aguero has featured heavily in the media of late.

On Friday, talkSPORT pundits debated whether Aguero - valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt is the best foreign import in Premier League history.

Though he's made little secret of his allegiance to Manchester United during his career, The Sun journalist Neil Custis named him as the best the division has seen from abroad.

"If I was a manager of a football team and I had Aguero, I’d play him on one leg never mind when he’s nearly fit,” Custis said.

“He’s the best foreign player ever to play in the Premier League.

“He’s the most instinctive goalscorer that plays in this country and offers so much to Man City now.”

Rather unsurprisingly, the former City winger Trevor Sinclair expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think 256 goals in 382 games, four titles, FA Cup, four League Cups, the most iconic moment, 93:20, in Premier League history. Sergio Aguero.”

The pool of potential candidates for this unofficial accolade is extensive, and Aguero wasn't a unanimous choice for all of the pundits involved.

Indeed, talkSPORT regular and Arsenal icon Ray Parlour also delivered his verdict and put Aguero in third place behind Eric Cantona and Henry.

“Do you know who I used to love, Bergkamp. I’d go Cantona, his impact was unbelievable.

“When he put his collar up, some of the goals and antics he got up to.

“I think Drogba made a massive impact. Zola as well. It’s really difficult to pick.

“I loved Dennis Bergkamp, he’d usually be in my top three but it’s being too biased then.

“Henry for his goals, people will probably put him as number one. Then Cantona for his impact. Aguero would get in my top three.”

Regardless of where Aguero ranks in your list of all-time foreign Premier League players, there's no doubt that he will be a huge loss to the division when he finally leaves the Etihad Stadium.

News Now - Sport News