Sheffield Wednesday news: Fresh update revealed regarding the future of Owls defender

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to halt a run of six consecutive league defeats this weekend when they host Norwich City tomorrow at Hillsborough.

As a consequence of this dismal set of results, the Owls are now seven points adrift of safety in the Championship and are in need of a minor miracle to avoid relegation to the third-tier in May.

Having opted to take over the reins at Wednesday earlier this month, Darren Moore has already had to deal with one of his players revealing that he will be leaving the club in the summer and could soon be required to resolve the future of another individual.

Earlier this week, Liam Shaw confirmed on Twitter that he will be joining Celtic following the culmination of the current campaign when his existing deal with the Owls expires.

Osaze Urhoghide, who is also out of contract this summer, has recently been linked with a move to Leeds United and Club Brugge.

However, according to The Star, the 20-year-old defender has no intention to make an immediate decision on his future despite this reported interest from elsewhere and is instead currently focusing on helping the Owls in their fight against relegation.

A product of Wednesday's academy, Urhoghide has made nine appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

After failing to convince Shaw to stay at Hillsborough, Wednesday cannot afford to make the same mistake twice as Urhoghide has illustrated some real signs of promise during the current campaign.

Particularly impressive during the club's clashes with Wycombe Wanderers and Preston North End, the defender helped his side keep clean-sheets in both of these fixtures whilst achieving WhoScored match ratings of 7.54 and 7.04.

Providing that Urhoghide can continue to make considerable strides in terms of his development, the Owls ought to do everything in their power to get him to sign a new deal that was tabled earlier this month by the club.

However, if Wednesday do indeed suffer relegation to League One later this year, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the defender decides to join a club in a higher division.

News Now - Sport News