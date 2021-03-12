Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton makes honest admission about Reds outcast

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Watford last Saturday, Nottingham Forest face the tough task of trying to overcome an in-form Reading side tomorrow at the City Ground.

Whilst the Reds have only managed to pick up one point from their last three league games, the Royals added to their recent victories over Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers by defeating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 earlier this month.

Despite being eight points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, Forest will be determined to extend this particular gap by delivering an impressive display against Reading.

Whereas Reds manager Chris Hughton will be able to call upon the services of Harry Arter and Scott McKenna on Saturday following the duo's return to training, he has revealed that one of the club's outcasts may now be in line to challenge for a place in the first-team.

Since joining Forest last summer on a free transfer, goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo has failed to make an impression at the City Ground due to the presence of Brice Samba and Jordan Smith.

However, having recently featured for the Reds' Under-23 side against Birmingham City, the shot-stopper has been tipped by Hughton to offer added competition for the keeper spot in the closing stages of the season.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about Diallo, the Forest boss said: "It's been frustrating for him and for us.

"This is a player who was brought in during the summer, and during the first half of the season I didn't see so much of him because he was injured.

"They weren't big injuries he had, they were ones he just kept tweaking.

"That's been a little bit frustrating for him and us because I haven't really had the opportunity to consistently see him.

"But hopefully he can have a run now, because we do need that competition."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having yet to make a senior appearance for Forest, it will be intriguing to see whether Diallo can convince Hughton to give him the opportunity to prove himself in the Championship between now and the end of the season.

By continuing to feature at Under-23 level, the former Stade Rennais shot-stopper will be able to improve his match fitness and thus put himself in a position to be ready for a first-team call-up.

However, Diallo's future at the City Ground may depend on the form illustrated by Samba who has kept 11 clean-sheets in 35 league appearances during the current campaign.

If Diallo cannot force his way into contention for a starting role, he may even find it beneficial to leave Forest this summer upon the expiry of his contract as doing so could potentially revive his career.

