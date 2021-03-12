Erling Braut Haaland is already one of the best players in the world.

Despite being just 20 years of age, the Norwegian superstar has established himself as an elite-level striker and his goal record for Borussia Dortmund is astounding.

In his 47 games across all competitions for the German giants since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, Haaland has scored 47 goals.

His record is almost unheard of for a player so young and it's why many believe the Leeds-born forward is a future Ballon d'Or winner.

If he continues his current form, Haaland will almost certainly win football's most coveted personal award and he'll also set a load more records.

The Dortmund man is already renowned for doing just that and after his brace against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, Haaland is now the proud owner of nine incredible records.

Let's take a look at the 20-year-old's finest personal achievements thus far...

Haaland's nine incredible records

Youngest player to score 20 Champions League goals (20y 231d)

Fastest player to 20 Champions League goals (14 games)

Youngest player to score in 6 consecutive Champions League appearances

First player to score at least two goals in 4 consecutive Champions League appearances

First teenager to score 10 goals in a Champions League campaign (2019/20)

First Dortmund player to score on debut in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League

First player to score 8 goals in first 4 Bundesliga games

First player to score 25 goals in first 25 Bundesliga games

Won Bundesliga Player of the Month award after playing just 59 minutes

His record of being the fastest to 20 Champions League goals is not going to be broken anytime soon, as the second fastest player to the milestone, Harry Kane, took 24 games to reach it, 10 more than Haaland.

In the Bundesliga, Haaland's prolificacy since scoring a hat-trick on debut against FC Augsburg has seen him set more records that look as if they will stand the test of time.

The Norwegian's record of 25 goals in his first 25 appearances in the German top-flight is also the fastest any player has reached a quarter-century of strikes in one of Europe's top five leagues this century.

Not bad, Erling, not bad at all and his instant adaptation to the Bundesliga saw him win the division's Player of the Month award in his debut month last January.

As we mentioned above, he achieved that feat having spent just 59 minutes out on the pitch, but in that time he managed to score five goals.

Haaland is a legend in the making and defenders across the world are going to be fearful of coming up against him for many years to come.

