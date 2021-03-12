Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only two players to have scored 100 or more goals in the Champions League.

The two greatest players in history may have exited club football's toughest competition this week, but they've still made elite European action look decidedly easy throughout the course of their careers.

It's hard to see another player reaching three-figures in the near future, although Robert Lewandowski currently has 72 to his name and is still only 32 years of age.

Whether he does reach the milestone or not doesn't matter too much, because the Bayern Munich goal-machine can still lay claim to being the out-and-out striker with the most strikes to his name in European action.

As such, the Polish striker leads the line in our XI featuring the Champions League's record goalscorer in each position on the pitch since the competition's rebrand in 1992/93.

He is, of course, flanked by Ronaldo and Messi, a forward line that would send a shiver down the spine of any defender were they tasked with trying to thwart the world-class trio.

You can view our XI in full below, with all data sourced from the ever-reliable Transfermarkt.

GK - Hans-Jorg Butt

Games: 62

Goals: 3

RB - Dani Alves

Games: 111

Goals: 12

CB - Sergio Ramos

Games: 127

Goals: 14

CB - John Terry

Games: 109

Goals: 10

LB - Roberto Carlos

Games: 120

Goals: 16

CM - Paul Scholes

Games: 124

Goals: 24

CM - Frank Lampard

Games: 105

Goals: 23

CAM - Kaka

Games: 86

Goals: 30

RW - Lionel Messi

Games: 148

Goals: 119

ST - Robert Lewandowski

Games: 95

Goals: 72

LW - Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 175

Goals: 134

Total goals: 457

There's no place for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in the XI, with the Rangers manager scoring only 21 goals in the Champions League during his career.

Scholes and Lampard both feature, which will only intensify the never-ending debate on which member of the English trio was the superior footballer.

A major surprise in the XI is the fact that Ramos, regularly labelled as the finest goalscoring defender of the modern era, does not lead the way for goals among the four defenders.

That title belongs to Carlos, although it's very likely that Ramos will surpass the Brazilian icon's tally of 16 in the next couple of years.

Moving further back in the XI, Butt's place in goal has a very intriguing subplot, with his trio of Champions League goals scored for three separate clubs.

The German scored penalties for Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, with all three spot kicks coming against the same opponent in Juventus. Crazy, right?

