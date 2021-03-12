Leeds United news: 22-year-old set to extend stay with Spanish outfit

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United earlier this week, Leeds United now face the tough task of halting a high-flying Chelsea side at Elland Road tomorrow.

Whilst the Whites have only managed to pick up three points from their last five games, the Blues are enjoying quite the renaissance under the guidance of their new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions, Chelsea will climb up to third in the Premier League standings with a win over Leeds.

The Whites, meanwhile, will temporarily move level on points with Arsenal by securing a sixth home league victory of the season.

Although the transfer window isn't set to open until after the current campaign concludes in May, Leeds could be about to wave goodbye to a player who has failed to make an impact in recent seasons.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport (as cited by Sport Witness), Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez Alonso has confirmed that the club are looking into extending Rafa Mujica's stay past June 30th.

Any permanent deal however will rely on whether the forward is capable of maintaining his consistency in the Segunda Division.

Despite joining Leeds in 2019 following a spell at Barcelona B, Mujica has yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

“There’s an agreement in which UD Las Palmas can extend the contract beyond June 30th. If his performance continues as it’s been going, he must continue here," Alonso is quoted as saying.

Loaned out for the fourth time in two seasonslast month, the 22-year-old has scored once in five appearances for Las Palmas.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Mujica has failed to establish himself at senior level for Leeds, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he leaves the club on a permanent basis this summer.

With the likes of Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford at his disposal, it is very unlikely that Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa will be open to the prospect of handing the former Barcelona B man a chance to prove himself in the top-flight.

Therefore, it may turn out to beneficial for both parties if Mujica calls time on his spell at Elland Road.

Whereas Leeds will be able to free up some of their wage budget by letting the forward leave, Mujica could kick-start his career at a new club who can guarantee him first-team football.

