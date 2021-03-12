Leeds United news: Fresh update emerges regarding Ezgjan Alioski's future

Following promotion from the Championship last season, Leeds United have managed to make a positive start to life in the Premier League under the guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Currently 11th in the top-flight standings, the Whites will be aiming to move level on points with Arsenal this weekend when they face Chelsea at Elland Road.

With 11 league games left to play, the Whites have already amassed 35 points this season and thus are on course to maintain their Premier League status for another season.

However, the jury is still out on whether one of their key players will stay at the club this summer.

Despite making 25 appearances in the top-flight for Leeds during the current campaign, Ezgjan Alioski has yet to sign a new contract with his existing deal set to expire in June.

Reports in Turkey earlier this week suggested that the defender is the subject of considerable interest from Galatasaray.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has revealed that talks are still ongoing between Alioski and Leeds regarding a new deal.

Hay said: "He [Alioski] hasn't signed a new contract yet, they've been talking for a little while.

"Those of us who got to the games have seen a bit of a change in his body language.

"He looks to us - and we might be reading this wrong - but he looks a bit frustrated.

"He doesn't seem to have the same spring in his step or the same sort of exuberance that you always expected of Alioski.

"Things like Gjanni Cam, and the jokes and the quips seem to have disappeared for now.

"It's a big decision for him because he's 29.

"If he gets a decent length of contract here or somewhere else, it will take him into his mid-30s and his market value in terms of wages is going to be lower at that point than it is now."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Alioski has played an integral role in Leeds' success this season, it would be somewhat of a blow if they cannot convince him to stay.

As well as averaging an impressive pass success rate of 81.9%, the defender has made 1.8 tackles per game in the Premier League and has netted two goals. Playing in all but two of their Premier League games, he's clearly a hugely important figure.

Providing that Alioski continues to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season, the Whites ought to consider offering him a better deal than what is currently on the table.

Yet if the defender is dead-set on leaving Elland Road this summer, Bielsa should turn his attention to drafting in a quality replacement during the upcoming transfer window.

