Journalist Matt Law has labelled “underrated” Spurs striker Harry Kane as phenomenal.

The 27-year-old added to his goal tally on Thursday night, bagging a brace in Tottenham’s 2-0 Europa League victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

His first goal came in the 25th minute, as the striker tucked home the rebound after Erik Lamela’s strike crashed against the post.

He later added his second of the game with just 20 minutes to go, as the striker shot across the goalkeeper to round off a Tottenham triumph.

The clinical marksman has now provided 37 goal contributions across 40 appearances in all competitions, and journalist Law raved about the forward on social media.

“I still think Kane is underrated. He’s phenomenal,” the Daily Telegraph writer tweeted.

“Two goals for him so far tonight and Tottenham 2-0 up.”

Kane has been performing at the highest level in recent years. In the past six seasons, the Spurs man has scored 135 Premier League goals and walked away with the Golden Boot on two occasions.

This season, however, it appears the Tottenham captain has reached another level. With eleven top-flight games to go, Kane has already scored 16 Premier League goals, and based upon Tottenham’s recent resurgence, it’s likely that the forward will add to that tally.

In addition to this, the two-time Golden Boot winner has emerged as a stand-out performer in the Premier League, which has earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.81, the highest in the division.

Bearing in mind his simply mind-blowing statistics, it's incredible to think how a player such as Kane could possibly be considered as underrated.

Nonetheless, Law certainly thinks Kane's an even better player than what many people assume. Maybe we'll see evidence of that in the closing stages of this season and the Euros this summer.

