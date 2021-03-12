Liverpool fans will have fond memories of their five-year association with New Balance.

During their time with the kit manufacturer, the Reds went from strength to strength, winning the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League in 2019/20 under Jurgen Klopp.

At the end of last season, Liverpool brought an end to their partnership with New Balance and signed with Nike.

Fans of the club were understandably optimistic about the start of the Nike era and the long-term deal is already proving financially beneficial.

However, the club's kit designs appear to be on the decline after Liverpool's 2021/22 home jersey - the second of the Nike era - was 'leaked' online by Footy Headlines.

The shirt has a unique design, with diagonal stripes across the front and the official colours labelled as gym red, bright crimson and fossil. You can take a look at images of the jersey below.

It's certainly different...

The photos of the kit have now done the rounds on social media and Liverpool fans on Twitter aren't exactly thrilled by the leak.

One Liverpool responded: "Nike just copy and paste bring back New Balance."

Another quipped: "We should’ve stuck with New Balance what is this garbage."

A third Liverpool supporter humorously wrote: "Nike's effort with kits is directly linked to the clubs performance, this is ain't it..."

A fourth fan added: "Has Europa League written all over it."

Footy Headlines state that the kit will 'possibly' be released in May of this year and if that proves to be true, it looks as if Liverpool's 2021/22 shirt won't be flying off the shelves.

The eagerness to produce kits with a modern look can often prove detrimental to manufacturers and this appears to be the case again here.

Sometimes, it's best to just stick to a classic design rather than thinking outside the box and risking the wrath of fans as a result.

