Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United are looking for a right-back that will compete for a place with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer purchased the 23-year-old for just shy of £50m in 2019 and he has developed into United’s go-to right-back, as he’s made 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

Looking across the United side, there are multiple options in each position, with various players constantly pushing each other for a starting spot in the team. This simply isn’t the case at right-back.

Beyond Wan-Bissaka, the Red Devils have a lack of depth in the position which provides the former Crystal Palace man a place in the starting XI each week.

However, world-renowned journalist Romano has stated on his Here We Go Podcast, via Spotify, that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on the hunt for a new No.2.

“What they are looking for is a right-back. Another option with Wan-Bissaka,” he revealed.

“He’ll stay at the club and another [right-back] to be in competition and play probably in the Champions League. So, they are looking for this kind of player.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

It’s strange to think that United have strength in depth in more or less every position except for right-back.

In comparison to the opposite flank, Solskjaer is spoilt for choice with Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams and Alex Telles, who joined from Porto in October.

Ever since the Brazilian’s arrival at Old Trafford, Shaw’s performances on the pitch have skyrocketed.

Last season, the left-back failed to record a single goal contribution in the Premier League. In comparison, the 25-year-old has provided five assists so far this campaign and even found the back of the net against Manchester City.

The signing of Telles helped reinvigorate Shaw’s career at United and the purchase of a second right-back may be beneficial to Wan-Bissaka.

If the Palace academy graduate underperforms, Solskjaer currently doesn't have alternative options at his disposal to rotate his side.

By purchasing another right-back, it introduces that healthy competition for places that should spur Wan-Bissaka onto greater things.

