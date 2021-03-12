Amad Diallo became Manchester United’s fourth youngest-ever European goal scorer with his header against AC Milan.

The 18-year-old joined the club in January for a reported £37m and has recently etched his name into United’s history books.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, it took just five minutes for Diallo to make an impact, as he converted to provide the Old Trafford side with the lead.

In quarterback-like fashion, Bruno Fernandes picked out the run of the Ivorian, who slipped in behind the Rossoneri defence.

With his back to goal, the former Atalanta man headed the ball over Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net.

At 18 years and 243 days, Diallo became the fourth youngest-ever European goal scorer for Manchester United.

The teenage prodigy now joins some fairly elite company following his Europa League goal, per the Red Devils' tweet.

George Best, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are the only United players who have managed to score a European goal at a younger age than Diallo.

Red Devils fans will fondly remember Greenwood’s United debut, as he converted against FC Astana to become their youngest-ever continental marksman.

At 17 years and 353 days, the striker managed to slip the ball underneath the goalkeeper to make history.

Rashford, meanwhile, burst onto the scene when he netted twice against FC Midtjylland back in 2016.

Much like Greenwood and Rashford, Diallo has impressed with his form in the Europa League. He earned a WhoScored rating of 7.1 during Thursday evening's 1-1 draw.

Following such an explosive start to life at Old Trafford, Red Devils supporters will be hoping to see the 18-year-old feature more frequently going forward.

