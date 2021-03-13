Should Man United offer Edinson Cavani a new deal? - The Verdict

Manchester United are looking to extend Edinson Cavani’s stay at the club despite the Uruguayan’s reported aspirations to join Boca Juniors.

The 34-year-old striker joined the Red Devils in October on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, the club are set to hold talks with the former Paris Saint-Germain man about extending his contract and are keen for Cavani to stay in Manchester.

However, the 118-cap international is reportedly interested in joining Argentinian side Boca Juniors. Indeed, the United striker is apparently willing to take a pay cut in order to join the South American side.

During his time on English shores, the forward has featured in 18 Premier League games and managed to find the back of the net on six occasions.

Therefore, based upon his form in a United shirt and his alleged Boca Junior aspirations, should the Red Devils offer Cavani a new deal?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie answer that question…

Tom Kelly

"There are two reasons why United shouldn't offer Cavani a new deal, in my opinion.

"The first being that the South American striker is 34-years-old. During his time with the club, Cavani has proven to be a solid investment and provided a few memorable performances. His brace against Southampton in November springs to mind.

"However, his performances may soon start to take a steady decline, and considering how much he'll potentially cost in wages, this money could be invested elsewhere. They don't want another Alexis Sanchez, after all.

"Full credit to the striker, he's had an incredible career and it's understandable that the aging forward will look to wind down his career."

Sam Brookes

"It is understandable that United supporters may have concerns about offering Cavani a new deal. He has picked up some injuries this season, and is not getting any younger.

"Despite this, it may be worth gambling on the Uruguayan forward. His movement in the box remains of the highest order, as he proved against Southampton earlier this season.

"Then there is his age. Cavani is actually a month younger than Jamie Vardy, but no one is questioning whether the Leicester striker can still cut it in the Premier League.

"Meanwhile, across Europe, other players are flourishing in their thirties. Arguably the best striker in the business, Robert Lewandowski, is finding the net with ease at Bayern Munich, whilst Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aren’t doing too badly either. Don’t write off Cavani just yet, he is still capable of making an impact."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Cavani has illustrated some fleeting signs of promise since joining United in October, it may turn to be an error if the club opt to give him a new deal.

"At the age of 34, the forward is entering the final stages of his career and thus is not a viable long-term option to spearhead the Red Devils' attack which needs to be boosted if they are to mount a serious push for the Premier League title next season.

"Despite playing alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba who all can offer an abundance of creativity, Cavani has only netted seven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions which is an underwhelming return.

"Furthermore, when you consider that the Uruguay international has had three separate spells out of the side due to various injuries, there is no guarantee that he will be able to maintain his fitness next season if he does stay at Old Trafford and so Solksjaer should really think twice about offering him fresh terms."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Yes, United should offer Cavani a new deal.

"One of Europe's most celebrated strikers over the last decade has proven he can play more than a bit-part role by recording nine goal contributions so far this season. While he clearly isn't someone to build around given the stage he's at in his career, that kind of goalscoring expertise would surely cost millions to replace, with United potentially needing to focus on other areas.

"Even if a new forward comes in, what better player to bring on to act as cover and competition in equal measure?"

