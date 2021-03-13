England fans are pretty optimistic about their country's chances of winning Euro 2020 this summer.

The Three Lions' failures since winning the World Cup in 1966 are well-known, but supporters' positivity is understandable when you take a look at the options available to manager Gareth Southgate.

England appear to have world-class options in every area of the pitch and they're especially spoilt for choice in the forward positions.

The Three Lions' squad depth is immense and what's even more exciting is the fact that a number of their best players are still very young.

In fact, you can create an England XI made up of those aged 23 or under that, on paper, has the talent required to get the better of Europe's top footballing nations.

Honestly, we're not joking...

GK - Dean Henderson (23)

Aside from his mistake against AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday evening, Henderson has been brilliant for Manchester United when handed opportunities and he's now a strong contender to be England's number one at Euro 2020.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (22)

Yes, Alexander-Arnold has struggled at times with Liverpool this season, but he's still one of the best defenders on the planet. You'd be a fool to write him off after the first iffy spell of form in his young, trophy-laden career.

CB - Fikayo Tomori (23)

Tomori is loving life on loan at AC Milan, his latest defensive masterclass coming against United at Old Trafford on Thursday. The Chelsea man already has one England cap to his name and it's likely he'll earn many, many more in the years to come.

CB - Ben Godfrey (23)

The signing of Godfrey has been a masterstroke by Everton. He's quick, strong, intelligent and can play in various different defensive roles, attributes which will likely see him become an England regular in the near future.

LB - Bukayo Saka (19)

Arsenal's teenage sensation has starred on the right-wing this season, but he's also very effective operating on the left-hand side of defence. Saka and Alexander-Arnold as a full-back pairing? That's a pretty mouthwatering prospect in our eyes.

CDM - Declan Rice (22)

David Moyes recently stated that West Ham's midfield general is worth more than £100m and after watching Rice dominate Premier League games in 2020/21, it's hard to disagree with him. Most teams - domestic and international - would love to have the 'Basmati Busquets' in their starting XI.

CM - Mason Mount (22)

Rice's best buddy Mount has also enhanced his reputation this season. Unfairly labelled as a 'teacher's pet' in the past, the Chelsea academy product is now being heralded as the supreme talent he is and England are lucky to have him.

CM - Phil Foden (20)

Southgate needs to unleash Foden in an England shirt at Euro 2020. The Manchester City ace has dominated the Premier League in 2020/21, scoring and assisting goals aplenty. Mount and Foden as a creative midfield pairing is something most Three Lions supporters would love to see become reality.

RW - Jadon Sancho (20)

Sancho recently became both the youngest and fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga assists, achieving the feat in just 99 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. Do we really need to say anymore about this generational talent?

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (23)

The goals have dried up of late for Calvert-Lewin, but he's still got a huge future on the international stage. The Everton man's physicality and aerial power make him a nightmare for defenders, as many in the Premier League have found out this season.

LW - Marcus Rashford (23)

Completing our eye-catching front three is one of the jewels in Manchester United's crown. Rashford has already played 40 times for England and scored 11 goals, a mighty impressive record for a 23-year-old.

Not a bad team, eh? Defensive steel, creativity, pace up top and much more, it's an XI on paper that's good enough to win Euro 2020, a bold statement that we're sticking by.

The pool of talented English youngsters is so large that the likes of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, Curtis Jones, Harvey Barnes, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jude Bellingham, Tammy Abraham and Mason Greenwood have all missed out on a spot in our XI.

Time to bring an end to all those years of hurt, Gareth...

