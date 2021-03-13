Liverpool's 2005/06 season is one that fans will always hold close to their hearts.

After lifting the Champions League trophy in 2004/05, Rafael Benitez's side won more silverware the following campaign in the form of the FA Cup.

The Reds beat West Ham in one of the competition's greatest ever finals and it was Steven Gerrard who fired his team to glory in Cardiff.

His sensational last-minute volley, the second goal of a brace, is the still the stuff of legend and it was the final act of a truly remarkable campaign by the current Rangers boss.

Gerrard performed to a world-class standard for many, many seasons at Liverpool, but his almost superhuman efforts in 2005/06 mean it may just have been his finest ever campaign in the famous red shirt.

Granted, it wasn't his most fruitful in terms of goal contributions, however, his overall performances out on the pitch were outrageously good and he was rightly named the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Gerrard finished the 2005/06 campaign as Liverpool's top goalscorer in all competitions with 23 strikes to his name and he also contributed 13 assists, per Transfermarkt.

It really is a campaign befitting of the cliche 'the streets won't forget' and those lucky enough to witness Gerrard's brilliance live that season will always cherish those memories.

But don't worry if you're having trouble recollecting 2005/06, because you can check out Gerrard's best bits from that time in the video below.

Gerrard's 05/06 highlights

The man could do it all, a truly complete midfielder.

At times during the video above, Liverpool really do look like a one-man team and that becomes even more apparent in the footage below.

In this video, the focus is on Gerrard's chance creation and the fact that Liverpool's forwards in 2005/06 did not make the most of his creative genius.

Gerrard 'let down' in 05/06

Had his colleagues worn their shooting boots for the majority of that season, Gerrard would have had more than 20 assists to his name.

The fact Gerrard's teammates were rarely at his exceptional level meant Liverpool had to make do with a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

If their talismanic midfielder wasn't at the very peak of his powers, Benitez's Reds would probably have finished in the bottom-half of the table in 2005/06.

But Gerrard made sure that it's a season Liverpool fans - and the streets - will always remember fondly.

