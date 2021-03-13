Manchester United are a club steeped in history.

The Red Devils have won 66 major trophies since their formation, including 20 English league titles and three European Cup's.

Their trophy haul makes them England's most successful club.

However, in the eyes of talkSPORT's Jamie O'Hara, United aren't among Europe's biggest clubs.

The former Premier League midfielder was asked to name Europe's top five biggest teams earlier this week.

He caused a stir by leaving out United, pointing to them 'only' winning three European Cups as the reasoning.

“Man United are not in my top five. That might surprise you,” O’Hara claimed.

“You’ve got to look at the teams that have won it since the Champions League started. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and AC Milan.

“Liverpool have won the European Cup six times, Manchester United have only won it three times.

“Bayern Munich have won it five times, AC Milan seven. So, Man U are not in my top five!”

O'Hara also named Barcelona and Real Madrid in his top five.

It's bold to leave out United given how much they have achieved in their history.

And one man that was not impressed with O'Hara's top five was former United striker, Andy Cole.

Cole played for United from 1995-2001, scoring 121 goals in 275 games.

And he couldn't help calling out O'Hara's opinion on Twitter.

He wrote: "This guy if I could take him serious I would." His tweet was accompanied with 18 laughing emojis.

Fair to say that Cole isn't impressed with O'Hara's thinking at all.

It's certainly a controversial opinion and one that doesn't make too much sense when you look at United's fanbase and history.

