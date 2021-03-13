Is West Ham star Declan Rice worth £100m? - The Verdict

West Ham owners value Declan Rice at £100m but David Moyes believes he is worth far more than that.

It’s been a season to remember for the West Ham faithful, as the club sit fifth in the Premier League and are within touching distance of Champions League football.

Indeed, Rice has been a key figure within this Hammers side, making joint-highest appearances this season with 26 alongside Aaron Cresswell, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek. At 22, the England international is certainly held in high regard in East London and the owners value the defensive midfielder at £100m, according to Sky Sports.

David Moyes disagrees with the Hammers hierarchy.

“I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more,” said the West Ham manager.

“I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and had nowhere near the impact Declan Rice would have.

“I certainly wouldn’t put a price on it. You can decide which figure you want to put on it but I wouldn’t be sanctioning anything like that, that’s for sure.”

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the last transfer window, however, the deal never materialised. Still, given his rise to fame, perhaps other big clubs may be keen one day, though such a fee would be a record within the Premier League.

But, the question remains, is Declan Rice worth £100m and above?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Josh Cole, Jonathan Gorrie and Sam Brookes are at hand to provide an answer…

Tom Kelly

“I’m inclined to agree with Moyes on this one. Taking into account an array of variables such as the current transfer market, his age, Premier League experience and that he’s a current England international, Rice is worth a lot more than £100m to his employers.

'Other clubs might not be as keen to value him that highly but - to the West Ham cause - it'd surely be hard to settle for anything less.

“At 22, it’s incredible to think that Rice has played 125 Premier League games and the amount of top-flight experience he already has under his belt.

“I also genuinely believe that Rice will go on to make more than 100 appearances for England. So, whoever decides to break the bank for West Ham’s star man, it’s going to absolutely smash the current transfer record for a British player.”

Josh Cole

"Whilst it would be naive to underestimate Rice's importance to West Ham's side, there are very few players in world football who are worth £100m and the England international simply isn't one of them.

"An ever-present in David Moyes' starting eleven, the midfielder has managed to deliver the goods consistently this season which has resulted in him averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.0.

"Given that he is currently irreplaceable at West Ham, it could be argued that pricing him at £100m could be a ploy to discourage rival clubs from potentially trying to sign him for a cheaper fee as they simply cannot afford to lose him at this stage of his career.

"Providing that Rice can continue to evolve and improve as a player over the next few years, there is no reason why he cannot become somewhat of a cult figure at the London Stadium as well as a regular for England."

Sam Brookes

"Rice has been excellent in the last two years, establishing himself at international level for England, whilst leading West Ham impeccably for much of this season.

"But £100m for a holding midfielder? Really?

"There is no doubt that Rice does the basics very well. His reading of the game is a particularly strong attribute, as he averages 1.9 interceptions per game for the Hammers this term – more than any other player in the side.

"Does he have that star quality yet, though? He may well reach that level in the future, but he still has to prove himself over a sustained period of time. Right now, it is hard to imagine a club parting with £100m to secure his services."

Jonathan Gorrie

'The point isn't that Declan Rice is suddenly so much better than every other holding midfielder in the world so he's worth £100m, it's that he's worth such a huge fee to West Ham.

Moyes' metronome in the middle of the park, the England international averages the most passes per game out of anyone in their side (47.3) at the highest completion rate (87.6%). The team's on-field leader, selling him for anything less wouldn't exactly be conducive to building a side capable of ensuring this season wasn't just a one off.

After all, ambition was surely the whole point of the stadium move. To then undervalue a key player who isn't out of contract until 2024 would be a major mistake from the board.'

