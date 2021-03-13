Edge made his return to WWE this week as SmackDown continued down The Road to WrestleMania 37.

The Rated-R Superstar exchanged heated words with Daniel Bryan at the start of the show, before a Universal Championship contract signing descended into chaos later in the night.

With the Fastlane PPV just nine nights away, a number of other Blue Brand Superstars were also in action looking to make an impression ahead of WrestleMania.

So let's get into it. Check out the full results from SmackDown below.

A determined Edge came face-to-face with a passionate Daniel Bryan

On The Road to WrestleMania, The Rated-R Superstar found himself in an intense war of words with the Superstar who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane, Daniel Bryan.

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio & The Street Profits won the Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio & The Street Profits overcame Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode when Montez Ford leaped off the top turnbuckle and defied gravity by changing direction in midair and delivered the splash to Roode for the pin.

Cesaro def. Murphy by Disqualification

In a rematch from last week between Seth Rollins’ one-time disciple Murphy and his adversary Cesaro, The SmackDown Savior ended the contest with a mid-match sneak attack on The Swiss Superman that opened the door to an absolutely brutal post-match assault.

Natalya & Tamina def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

Tension were apparent between WrestleMania opponents and WWE Fastlane tag team partners Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair during “The Kevin Owens Show” as KO stirred the pot.

The frenemies still managed to come together to battle Natalya & Tamina.

When The Boss confronted Nia’s Jax’s new amusement Reginald about his being a distraction to the action, though, it lit the fuse on absolute bedlam and allowed Tamina to roll up The EST of WWE for the victory.

Big E def. Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge Match

Focused on getting payback against Apollo Crews, a returning Big E took out his frustration on Sami Zayn by defeating The Master Strategist in an Intercontinental Title Open Challenge.

Moments after the bell, Crews delivered vicious a post-match attack from behind on The Powerhouse of Positivity and later revealed in a WWE Exclusive that he would accept the challenge at WWE Fastlane.

Universal Title Contract Signing descended into chaos. Edge to battle Uso next week to become the Special Enforcer at WWE Fastlane

When Roman Reigns claimed Daniel Bryan was undesiring of a Universal Championship Match at WWE Fastlane, Daniel Bryan managed to goad The Head of the Table into signing the contract.

An insulted Jey Uso then suggested he be named Special Enforcer to the title match, at which point Edge emerged and suggested he and Uso battle next week for the honour.

After Adam Pearce made that contest official, chaos took over between the four Superstars and ended when Bryan delivered a Running Knee to The Rated-R Superstar.

Tune into BT Sport as The Road to WrestleMania continues next week on RAW and SmackDown.

