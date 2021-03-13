Should Wolves swoop in for Josh Brownhill? - The Verdict

TEAMtalk recently named Wolverhampton Wanderers as one of a number of clubs who are keen on a move for Burnley's Josh Brownhill.

The midfielder made the leap from the Championship to the Premier League in January 2020 and has hit the ground running ever since.

According to reports, the 25-year-old could potentially be on the move once again, as a number of Premier League sides have cast an eye over the Burnley man.

Wolves, Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa have all reportedly sent scouts to watch the former Championship player in the last few months.

In the lead up to the turn of the year, the midfielder was in fantastic form, which is reflected in his WhoScored ratings as he consistently achieved a score greater than seven for eight games on the trot.

By Wolves' standards in the last few years, it's been a difficult campaign. Indeed, the club are currently languishing in 12th place after such a busy season last time out. With that in mind, is Brownhill going to be the player to help steer Nuno Espirito Santo’s side back into the top half?

GIVEMESPORT’s writers Tom Kelly, Josh Cole and Sam Brookes offer their opinions.

Tom Kelly

“Based upon his run of form in the lead up to 2021 alone, Brownhill could potentially be a good bit of business by Wolves.

“In recent times, Leander Dendoncker has featured as part of a back three and Nuno normally relies on a combination of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. However, beyond that, the Portuguese duo are barely challenged for their place in the starting XI.

''The addition of Brownhill could help create that competitive atmosphere, as the 25-year-old could push both Neves and Moutinho for their places in the team. Furthermore, the Burnley man is currently valued at just short of £5m by Transfermarkt, which in today’s market is a reasonable deal.”

Josh Cole

"Although Wolves will need to strengthen their squad this summer if they are to potentially launch a push for a top-six finish next season in the Premier League, it may turn out to be an error if they do indeed decide to swoop for Brownhill.

"Whilst the 25-year-old will offer a great deal of versatility due to his ability to play on the right-hand side of midfield as well as in the centre, he may not be an improvement on Wolves' existing options.

"Given that Espirito Santo has the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Morgan Gibbs-White at his disposal, Brownhill could struggle to force his way into Wolves' side if he makes the switch from Burnley.

"Therefore, it may be beneficial for both parties if Brownhill remains at Turf Moor as Wolves could use a chunk of their budget to reinvest elsewhere. Simply put, he's barely the most inspiring target given some of the eye-catching moves they've made in the market since winning promotion."

Sam Brookes

"Brownhill has done well at Burnley this season but would he be able to make the same impact at Wolves? Perhaps not.

"Wolves are well-covered in central midfield, with Portuguese duo Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho showing their class once more this term, and Leander Dendoncker being able to fill in as well. The team also have youngsters such as Morgan Gibbs-White and Owen Otasowie who have the potential to play a bigger role next year.

"Meanwhile, on the right flank, both Nelson Semedo and Adam Traore have proven themselves capable of thriving in this position.

"The club’s lack of attacking options have been well-documented this season in the absence of Raul Jimenez. They would be better off looking for a striker to help Jimenez in 2021/22 rather than going after Brownhill."

