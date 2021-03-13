WWE Superstar Andrade reportedly requested his release backstage at RAW this week - but he's been denied that request.

The suggestion that he had asked to leave first emerged on Friday, after 'El Idolo' removed 'WWE' from his social media handle and posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

He uploaded a photo from Orlando and captioned it with, 'If you don’t like where you are, move you are not a tree. Great weekend!'

WrestlingInc then reported that Andrade had indeed asked for his release from WWE and within minutes, the star was trending on Twitter.

However, Dave Meltzer has since revealed that his request has been denied, but it remains unclear why Vince McMahon has not granted Andrade's release.

The Mexican Superstar was said to be looking 'absolutely miserable' backstage at RAW this week, when he requested to leave and being denied that request will no doubt add to his upset.

Andrade hasn't wrestled on TV since October 2020, when he was pinned by Angel Garza.

Despite appearing at the WWE Draft that month, he was never officially added to either the RAW or SmackDown rosters and took some time off to undergo a minor injury procedure.

'El Idolo' was scheduled to be out of action for a month but has not been seen since last October.

Following reports Andrade had requested his release, WWE fans took to social media to share their opinions on the matter.

"If Andrade does indeed leave WWE, he will be remembered for giving us the greatest NXT match in history with Johnny Gargano. The first 5-star match NXT ever received," one wrote.

"Imagine having this guy on your roster and not being able to make him an absolute megastar," another said.

A third added: "Reginald has had more TV time in 2021 than Andrade. Let that sink in."

Yep, fans have certainly made their support for Andrade clear. As of now, he will reportedly stay in WWE, but for how long is anyone's guess.

